‘I Need To Go Back To School’ – Peller

Popular Nigerian streamer and content creator, Peller, has opened up about his struggles with spoken English, revealing that it has become a major reason behind his decision to return to the university.

Speaking during a recent livestream with fellow creator, Enzo, Peller expressed disappointment in his communication skills, admitting that his limited fluency in English makes him uncomfortable about engaging with international stars.

According to him, this challenge is why he cannot imagine meeting American influencers such as DDG and IShowSpeed anytime soon.

Peller explained that while he has achieved financial success through online content creation, he now recognizes the importance of education and effective communication.

READ ALSO:

He disclosed plans to resume his studies at the university, where he intends to study arts, describing the decision as a personal step toward self-improvement.

In a reflective moment during the conversation, the streamer acknowledged that his use of English is weak and said it is something he wants to actively work on.

His comments struck a chord with many viewers, sparking discussions online about the value of education alongside digital success.

The development comes amid memories of a past controversy involving Peller. In 2025, he drew widespread attention after interviewing several individuals with master’s degrees for a cameraman role.

The interviews were criticized by many as a stunt that appeared to mock university graduates, generating mixed reactions across social media.

Now, with his latest remarks, Peller seems to be charting a different path — one focused on growth, learning, and addressing personal shortcomings, as he prepares to return to the classroom.