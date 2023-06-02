I Narrowly Escaped Death During El-Rufai’s Reign In Kaduna – Sani

… Says Tinubu must avoid El-Rufai’s romance

A Civil Rights Activist and former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani has revealed that the immediate past administration in Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai haunted his life and that of other opposition figures.

Sani has also cautioned President Bola Tinubu to avoid the former Governor El-Rufai by all means, insisting that he left legacies of debt, terrorism and tyranny in Kaduna State.

The former Senator who spoke to Journalists in Abuja, noted that the administration of Tinubu would perform better without El-Rufai in any significant position.

Sani alleged that ” El-Rufai supported Amaechi in the APC primaries and not Tinubu. And during the Presidential election, El-Rufai only concentrated on his son winning the House of Reps ticket and allowed Tinubu to lose. El-Rufai in Tinubu’s cabinet will be like a snake in the room.

” El-Rufai’s exit is an affliction gone; Tinubu should be careful not to bring close to him a habitual and career Judas”. Sani added.

According to him ” Gunmen attacked my office and APC thugs were used to trail me wherever I went.

” They also ordered the military to arrest one of my aides, Bashir Ahmad in 2017. Bashir was tortured by soldiers to implicate me in a murder case I knew nothing about. The police declined the case when it was evident that it was political”, he added.

He further stressed that his political enemies of sponsoring an investigation into his academic credentials with the view of prosecuting him and ejecting him from the Senate. He also lamented over the attack on his campaign office before the general elections.

He also vowed that no matter the political intimidation, he will remain resolute in speaking truth to power.