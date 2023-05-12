I Must Be President Of Nigeria – Peter Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi on Friday reiterated that he would be President of Nigeria insisting that he is not in transit.

Obi who was at the Book Presentation entitled Peter Obi, Many Voices One Perspective noted that he is neither desperate nor in a hurry to become President.

He said, “In this journey, I am not in transit and anybody who thinks that am in transit is wasting his time because I must be President of Nigeria”

“If it is not today it will be tomorrow and I am not in a hurry and I am not in transit. This is because we must fix this country because we leave in it ”

“It is not about trying to have the next position and I am not desperate and I am not worried. If anybody feels that Peter Obi is going to run away, no no no because you are wasting your time”

“Obi further said that he would respect the verdict of the Presidential Election Tribunal but would certainly be the President of Nigeria.”

“We are in court now and whatever the decision of the court I will respect it and we are not going to riot and I will respect it and after which we will continue but I Know that we are committed to the destination of Nigeria and we will get there and for me, in my mind, I know I will get to that destination”

Reacting to the relationship between him and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Prof Yakubu Mahmoud Obi explained that he has never met since he became the Chairman.

He however recalled that while he was governor of Anambra state he headed the Committee on Ted Fund for the Nigerian universities to which Mahmoud was a member.

That was the time we met but since he became the Chairman of INEC we have not met one-on-one I told him earlier that he should do the right thing because he is the referee and if you don’t do what is right the anarchy in this country would consume all of us” he said.