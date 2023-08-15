I Miss Nothing On BBNaija All-Stars Show – Princess (Video)

The first evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Princess has claimed that she doesn’t miss anything about the reality show.

Princess emphasized spoke during an exclusive interview on Cool FM with the reality star, Tacha being the host said she misses nothing about the reality show and that she can make the N120 million grand prize in different ways.

It all started when Tacha asked if she misses anything about the Big Brother house or the Saturday night party, responding to the question, she said that she has partied all over the world. She reeled off Paris and Ibiza as some of the few places she’s been.

However, she mentioned that she’s a little bit bothered by the fact she missed out on the opportunity to win the 120 grand prize. She noted that she can still make the money through other means.

Watch the video with the link;

https://x.com/onejoblessboy/status/1691170575496966144?s=46