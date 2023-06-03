I Miss My Old Life, Having Everything Seems Boring — Cardi B

American rapper, Cardi B has said she misses her old life while expressing how boring life is as a millionaire even when she has everything.

Her comment came after a Twitter user identified as @Kinggoodtoe observed in a music video ‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ remix where Latto featured her on the song, which portrayed her as someone from a poor neighborhood in the music videos.

The fan wrote, “Okay last thing when is Cardi gonna transition to a full millionaire like why are you posing with guns and things in the put it on the floor again remix video who escapes the hood just to relive it every chance they get .”

In response to his claims, Cardi B candidly admitted that despite her accomplishments, she still yearns for her previous lifestyle.

She also emphasized that acquiring all desired material possessions eventually becomes monotonous and fails to bring lasting satisfaction.

The 30-year-old hip-hop star, further explained that she recently shed tears while reflecting on her past life, yet she acknowledged that she would refrain from complaining.

She also acknowledged that her present circumstances are an integral part of her personal growth and also considered the well-being of her children.

In her words, “You wanna know wats so crazy? I was tearing up the other day Cause I miss my old life …Sometimes having everything GETS BORING…But I won’t complain it’s not about me anymore. This is part of growing up and bout my kids ..but yea PUT IT ON THE FLOOR !!!”