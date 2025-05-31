I Miss Being Able To Buy Akara And Bread At Roadside –Peter Okoye

Share

Afrobeats star, Peter Okoye, has spoken about the challenges of fame after spending nearly three decades in the industry. In a recent interview on Naija FM, Okoye said that despite praying for success, he now finds himself avoiding public recognition.

To evade fans, he said, he wears facemasks, face caps, and sunglasses when in public.

He said that he longs for normalcy, missing simple pleasures such as buying hot roadside foods like akara, without being recognised.

He said: “In those days, we used to pray for fame, but now, when I go out or when I travel, I cover my face with a facemask, a face cap and even sunglasses to avoid being spotted.

“Back then, we prayed so hard for this game, but at this point in my life, as I have been in the industry for three decades, I think it’s time to live my life.

“Most of us celebrities have some parts of our lives that we don’t enjoy. There are some days that I’d be driving and I’d want to stop at the road side and buy food, but I’d have to send someone to avoid being spotted. But by the time the person goes, buys the stuff and gets back, it’s no longer hot. I miss being able to eat ‘akara,’ and bread, that’s my best burger ever. I still like that kind of life.”

