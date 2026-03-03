Veteran Nollywood actress and on-screen goodness, Joke Silva, has recounted how she met her husband and colleague, Olu Jacobs, saying she wasn’t immediately attracted to him.

According to the 64-year-old Nigerian actress who spoke on TVC’s Your View, she first met his husband on a film set.

She said Jacobs fell in love right away, but she needed some time to get to know him.

“Yes, we met on stage, and when we met on a movie set, everybody knew the great Olu Jacobs was coming, except me.

When he came, we got on very well, and I discovered his age only after we started dating because he looked so good. For him, it was love at first sight, but for me, it wasn’t,” she said.

New Telegraph reports that their union, which produced two children, has lasted decades, with Silva crediting Jacobs’ understanding as a key factor in their enduring relationship.

“This older man allows you to get away with a lot of things”, she said. Joke Silva and Olu Jacob exchanged vows in 1985, with Silva being 24 and Jacob 44.