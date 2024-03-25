I Met Chioma Before I Had Money – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido has finally revealed how he met his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

Speaking in a recent interview, Davido revealed that he met Chioma before attaining wealth and fame as a superstar.

The 30BG singer further disclosed that meeting Chioma during that phase of his life was crucial, as it would have been challenging for him to consider marriage now, noting that women might be interested in him solely for his wealth or status.

READ ALSO:

Davido emphasized his happiness in having a close circle mainly comprising individuals who knew him before his rise to fame and fortune.

He said; “I have a friend, anytime I am on the phone with my wife, he would say he has everything in the world, but a wife is what he is missing.

“I met my wife before I had money, but I was telling myself if I didn’t meet her before then and now I am single, and I meet a girl, it wouldn’t be the same. I would feel the lady is talking to me because I am Davido and I have money.

“My own success is when I see people around who were there when I had nothing and they see me now, that’s the feeling, not like when you blow up and start hanging out with a new set of people. You need to keep the people that were there with you since grinding”.

Watch the video below;