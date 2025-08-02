‘I May Undergo Third Fibroid Surgery’- Kemi Adetiba

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, has opened up once again about her ongoing battle with fibroids, revealing that she may have to undergo a third surgery.

Adetiba, known for directing blockbuster movies like “King of Boys” and “To Kill A Monkey”, disclosed her condition while commenting on a post by Nollywood actress, Ini Dima-Okojie, who was also sharing her personal fibroid experience.

“I’ve Had Surgery Twice, I Might Need a Third, Adetiba wrote.

In the emotional exchange on Instagram, Ini Dima-Okojie called for more awareness and research into fibroids.

She wrote: “We need a cure for fibroids. In the meantime, I hope every woman dealing with it is hanging in there. Just know that you are not alone.” Ini dima Okojie.

Responding to this, Adetiba shared her own experience: “I’ve had surgery twice for this already, and it now seems I might need a third. Sigh.”

Kemi Adetiba first went public with her health challenges in 2015, describing it at the time as a “Severe case” that once landed her in the emergency room.

Despite these setbacks, she has continued to build an enviable career in film and television.

Her courage in being open about her experience not only helps to destigmatise fibroids but also resonates with countless women going through similar struggles.