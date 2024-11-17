I May Never Work For Arsenal Again – Van Persie

Share

Former Arsenal and Netherlands National team striker, Robin van Persie has said, “The door is closed” on any potential opportunities to work with the Premier League club again.

Persie’s departure from Arsenal to Manchester United in 2012 was a highly contentious move that left many Gooners feeling bitter.

He became a fan favourite at Arsenal from 2004 to 2012 and was instrumental in the club’s attack, but his switch to United, where he went on to win significant trophies, has left lingering sensitivities among Arsenal supporters.

READ ALSO:

Now 41 years old and having hung up his boots in 2019, Van Persie is carving out a new path in football management. He recently took on the role of head coach for SC Heerenveen, a club in the Dutch Eredivisie, marking a new chapter in his post-playing career.

As his managerial journey unfolds, many are curious about where he might go next and whether he might consider a position within the Arsenal setup.

When asked about the possibility of returning to Arsenal in a managerial capacity, Van Persie remarked, “I don’t expect to work at Arsenal. I think that door is closed.

Because of my switch to Manchester United, that is my assessment. You never know in football, but that is my assessment.”

He emphasized that while he has moved on from the incident, he is aware that it remains a sore subject for many Arsenal fans. “It is still sensitive for them, not for me. It is especially sensitive for the Arsenal fans,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: