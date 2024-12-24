New Telegraph

December 24, 2024
December 24, 2024
I Make More Money From Car Washing Business Than Music – Jason Derulo

American singer, Jason Derulo, has revealed that he makes more money from his car washing business than his music.

Derulo who made this known in a recent interview with Hits Radio said he never imagined that the car washing business could be a life-changing event.

He said, “It’s true that I make more money from my car washing business than my music. It’s pretty crazy. It’s something that I didn’t expect at all.

“I got into it, I thought that it would be good but I didn’t think that was going to be a life-changing event.

“You know what’s crazy? I have never even advertised my car washing business. It’s pretty amazing. It’s a supercar wash. It’s not like the ones you’re probably used to.

“It’s all glass so when your car is being washed, everybody can see the action. It’s like a show.”

