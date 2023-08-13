I Made My First Millions From Mike Adenuga’s Offer –Chiwetalu Agu

Veteran Nollywood ac- tor, Chiwetalu Agu, has recalled how he rejected the sum of N10 million from Mike Adenuga, the billionaire businessman. In a recent interview, the Enugu-born actor said Adenuga offered him N10 million for a project.

The film star said although he had not made N1 million then, he insisted on getting N20 million. Agu said he was about to leave Adenuga’s office when the business mogul eventually agreed to pay him N20 million for the project — which he did not share details on.

He described the contract agreement with Adenuga as the “most wonderful thing at that moment”. “Chief Mike Adenuga said, what I have for you in this contract is N10 million. I have not seen one million naira before when he was pricing me N10 million.

But I refused and said if not N20 million, forget it,” he said. “He insisted. So I pretended to rise up, saying give me money to go back to Enugu. If there should be anything like the next available flight, can you get it for me and let me quietly go back home?

“They regarded me as being serious when I rose up from the seat. Chief Mike Adenuga said ‘sit down’, He ordered them to bring the documents for signing. “I did it diplomatically in the office. I did not want them to know that N20 million was a big thing.

But it was the most wonderful thing at that moment.” In 2014, Agu was reportedly enlisted as an ambassador of Globacom, a telecommunications company owned by Adenuga.