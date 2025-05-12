I Made 70M In 3 Days From Fighting Speed Darlington – Portable

Share

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has revealed how he made N70M in 3 days fighting his colleague, Speed Darlington.

New Telegraph recalls that on the 18th of April, Portable and Speed Darlington had brawled in a celebrity boxing match. However, the ‘Zazuu’ crooner defeated Speed Darlington in a technical knockout.

Following his win, Burna Boy, who hasn’t been in good terms with Speed Darlington, gifted Portable 20 million.

Speaking in a recent interview, Portable revealed that he was first given N30M to accept the invitation of fighting Speed Darlington.

When he won, he was given N20M as prize for defeating Speed Darlington, after which Burna Boy gave him N20M, bringing the grand total of his earnings to N70M.

He said; “Them first give me N30M make I accept say I go fight. Them come say, if I win, N20M, that’s 50. Na him uncle Burna, after I fight I beat am (Speed Darlington) I even wound am, send 20 million. I use him make N70 million around 3 days.”

Reactions trailing this post;

@_abochie said: “Why are they dressed like MTN security men?”

@iam_YoungShozy wrote: “Rich man pikin go think say then be groomsmen or MTN ambassadors ”

@dexxdcruiseboi commented: “Portable you be bird? If MEN fall you . Men De dash you 20m kehhhh n you use am buga for fellow birds ”

@kvng_tosyne said: “Abeg I dey see white smoke for there, Na abuja them dey choose new pope ni ”

Watch video below;

“I made 70 million naira in 3 days from f!ght ing Speed Darlington” — Portable. pic.twitter.com/XuaYsrfhB4 — (@AsakyGRN) May 11, 2025

