I Love to Be More Sassy, Edgy –Makanjuola

Funke Makanjuola, is the CEO of FunFash Haven in an interview with DEBORAH OCHENI, speaks about her fashion philosophy, accessories she is obsessed about and other fashion related issues. Excerpts:

What is your take on African traditional wear?

They are super cool. At Funfash, we have a collection with a blend of our native attires as well. I made dresses and coats with Aso-Oke. Just to let other nations (the foreign world) know too that before they exported their cultures to us (by their styles and fabrics), we already had ours. Aso-Oke of the west, Guodo of the North and some parts of the middle belt region, Apa or Edema of Idoma, Ageh of Tiv people etc. These are all very warm fabrics that can be incorporated into our wears as I did with the Aso-Oke.

Does your background influence who you are now?

To a large extent, yes. I come from a family with a long pedigree of fashion prowess. My grandmother was a fashionista and a tailor. Likewise, my mother and so many other family members.

Also, my educational background has a lot to do with where I am today. I studied English language and literature (first degree). And 90% of my course mates were ladies and the most fashionable in the entire university. This shaped my mindset and views about fashion and life in general.

Are you satisfied with your choice of business?

Yes, I am. For me, fashion is innate and I believe it is my calling and also, where I can add the most value to the world around me.

Who inspired you into the fashion business?

My grandmother. I remember as a child (I was about 5 years old) on a Sunday morning. We were about to go to church and my grandmother wore this elegant white dress but it was too plain.

She knew there was something wrong and she wasn’t really feeling her outfit so I decided to help out by adding an umph to the dress. I cut out some roses from my dress and I sewed it into the neck of her dress (with her help of course). The drastic change was unbelievable.

The dress came alive and the smile on my grandmother’s face was priceless. I’ll never forget how that made me feel. From then, I made up my mind to make people feel good by making them look good. Because “When you look good, you feel good.”

The world is filled with depression, pain, and all sorts of ill. I just want to change the world in my own little way by making people look good and invariably making them feel good. The ripple effect of that, is you ultimately do good. “Changing the world, one outfit at a time”. That was my inspiration into fashion.

What is the major challenge young entrepreneurs face in Nigeria?

Without any doubt, it is lack of funding. The economy is poor and this affects every other aspects of our lives.

What is your personal style?

I would love to say I apply the minimalist theory. Less is best. Elegance in simplicity. But I can go a little overboard and very loud sometimes, as occasion warrants.

What is the gap your fashion house hopes to breach in the fashion world?

FunFash Haven is a fashion house highly unique in its entirety. Born out of dire quest for innovation, perfection and international standard in the Nigerian fashion industry, we spice up our designs with originality and adventure by mixing our locally made fabrics (Ankara) and foreign fabrics to bring out exotic designs and also foster relations between Nigeria, Africa, and the rest of the world, and correct our image.

Clothing reflects one’s identity. To this regard, we esteem highly and specialize more on our made in Nigerian fabrics to promote our culture and nation at large.

How do you source for your fabrics? Are clients sensitive to this?

I travel to get them myself, networking and sometimes online. Yes clients are sensitive and I have to be on top of my game to maintain our standard in the market.

Do you have any specific research process when you start new collections?

Yes, I do

Who inspires you the most in the fashion industry?

Most! Wow! I have a lot but l will go with Mai Atafo.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I see myself in Vogue and Forbes respectively and also owing a great fashion conglomerate

Are you a fan of Ankara prints?

Absolutely.

Do you consider any fashion item indispensable?

Jewelry

How easily do you get your fashion items in Nigeria?

Quite easy. I have my supply links.

While shopping, which fashion item catches your fancy?

Zips and pearls.

Which fashion accessory do you live for? Rings and sun shades. Do you conform to trends?

Not really. I set my own trend.

How comfortable do you feel in jeans and T-shirt?

Super comfy. But I love to be more sassy and a little more edgy most times.

What makes a woman well dressed?

Confidence. Whose celebrity style do you like most? Kim Kardashian.

What will you never be caught wearing?

Baggy jeans, big shirts, flare skirts, just anything oversized.

What are your ready to go outfits?

Bodycon dresses and heels or boots.

When it comes to fashion, would you say your physique works to your advantage?

Yes.

Which outfits take up most space in your wardrobe?

Fur jackets.

What is your costliest fashion possession?

A custom made dress at N395,000, I didn’t pay for it though.

How do you love your shoes?

To die for.

What determines what you wear?

My mood, weather and occasion.

What do you think of modern designers?

Awesome and daring I must say.

What do you think of Ankara shoes and bags?

Super cool. I’m a fan and I must say a pioneer of ankara bags and shoes. I started making them as a kid in 1999 before I ever saw it anywhere.

My neighbor was getting married and my elder sisters didn’t get the aso ebi, so I took some pieces from the tailor close to my house where some of the neighbours[H1] took their clothes to and stuck it to some old shoes of my sisters and also used super glue then, to cover some purses with the fabric and I covered some earrings and bracelets. And that was how the journey began.

Who is your best designer?

I love Versace.

Do you have a signature perfume?

Yes. Intimately Beckham and Avon’s little black dress.

Do you have any fashion obsession?

Sunshade.

How did you come up with your brand name and what is the message behind it?

My brand name was coined from my name Funke (Fun) and it connotes FUN literally, Fashion (Fash). It simply means having fun with fashion. There’s no hard and fast rule to fashion. Just own it, look good and have fun.

There’s so much drama with tailors and most clients get fed up and are just looking for that one place that will cater to their fashion needs and not give them stress.

Hence, the name Haven which means a place of refuge or rest. So we decided to come up with a name to depict what we are all about, elegance, fun and ease. It’s fashion with a touch of fun and a place of fashion refuge. Where you can come to, and have solutions to your fashion needs.

Fashion market seems saturated; how do you intend to keep afloat?

Our products are absolutely unique, quality driven, artistically inclined which makes them fun to wear, innovative and inventive. With originality and creativity being our core, we pay attention to details which gives our products that perfect finishing everyone craves for.

Our products are based on vogue, style and most importantly, quality. A lot of designers feel quality is highly overrated and go for quantity and profit. This makes our products outstanding because to us, quality can never be over emphasized.

We are people oriented and business inclined therefore, we give our customers value for their money. FUNFASH products reflect quality, originality, and creativity. When a markup is placed on our products, customers are willing to pay the premium and pick our products rather than other products because of the perceived value and quality guarantee that comes with our products.

In this line of business, competition is unavoidable but our market is vast, cutting across the globe with a population of over 7 billion, there’s always a market for our high value products.