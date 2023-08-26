New Telegraph

August 26, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 26, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. I Love Telling…

I Love Telling Stories That People Connect With – Monaky

  • 58 mins ago
  • 1 minute read

For Monaky, music has always been a medium of expression, a way to convey his thoughts, feelings, and experiences to the world.

When people embrace his music, it’s not just about appreciating the melodies and beats; it’s about connecting with the raw emotions that he pours into each composition.

Monaky’s music tells stories, encapsulates moments, and resonates with listeners on a personal level.

As fans embrace his music, they are essentially embracing a piece of his soul, forming a unique bond that transcends the boundaries of time and space.

He said, “I don’t plan on deviating from this path, I would always stay true to my foundation.“

Monaky appreciates all his fans out there and promises to put out more beautiful music.

Read Previous

Arewa Oil And Gas Marketers To Partner NNPCL, Qatar, Germany, Others
Read Next

Coup: Military Junta Has No Authority To Expel Ambassador – France