I Love Telling Stories That People Connect With – Monaky

For Monaky, music has always been a medium of expression, a way to convey his thoughts, feelings, and experiences to the world.

When people embrace his music, it’s not just about appreciating the melodies and beats; it’s about connecting with the raw emotions that he pours into each composition.

Monaky’s music tells stories, encapsulates moments, and resonates with listeners on a personal level.

As fans embrace his music, they are essentially embracing a piece of his soul, forming a unique bond that transcends the boundaries of time and space.

He said, “I don’t plan on deviating from this path, I would always stay true to my foundation.“

Monaky appreciates all his fans out there and promises to put out more beautiful music.