I love seeing broken marriages, lives restored – Rev. Carol Ighele

Convener of an interdenominational ministry, ‘When Mama Prays’, Rev. Carol Ighele, an accountant, who worked in the banking sector for almost 20 years before resigning to work with her husband, General Superintendent of the Holy Spirit Mission Church (The Happy Family Chapel), speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on her passion for women and the younger generation, menace of drug abuse even among women, what wise women should be doing at a time like this.

You are passionate about women and children, can you talk more about this?

I am called to reach the women. I have a passion for the generation next. That is, the children, their upbringing and the way they go. The Bible says, ‘train up a child in the way he should go. When he’s old, he will not depart from it.’ God has given the parent enormous power to direct the child. Once they fail in that duty, then the generation next will begin to have all sorts of problems, and the devil snatches them.

We have to train the trainers, that is the parents, they are the ones to bring up the children. Our duty is to make sure the parents, know what they are to do.They know their responsibility. Beng a parent is not just giving birth. You are a parent to any child that you are able to inculcate the Spirit of God in. To be a good person in the society. Who will, in turn, affect his generation.

People normally say, train a child, you train a nation. If you are able to catch that child and you are able to inculcate values in that child, you will have done a great job. Whether it is the girl child or the boy child.

That is how I came about organising what we call When ‘Mama Prays’, a praying and teaching conference for ladies 15 years and above. When you are born a female, you are born with eggs. Maybe about three million eggs. By your physiology and by the purpose of God, you are a carrier of life.You procreate. You are going to continue the generation next. You have to be okay morally, spiritually, educationally, in every area.

When you birth a child or you have a ward, you can put those living values in that child. This birthed ‘When Mama Prays’. Not only do we pray we teach different things including how to bring up a child from zero to infancy, childhood, adolescence, adulthood, then how to be a good wife, mother and then a grandmother, great-grandmother as Jesus Christ tarries.When you look at a child that is not doing so well, you have to check the background.Sometimes they are from broken homes. The experience I have is that some people say, nobody told me. I did not know. This brought the need to work with the women, educate them and then work with the younger ones.

When was ‘When Mama Prays’ ministry birthed?

It was birthed over 20 years ago, almost 25 years ago. It started gradually and by God’s grace, it has sort of exploded. Now, I go around some states in Nigeria to organise it. We also take it outside the country. It is a battle for parents on the destiny of their children. Some people do not know whether there is any battle. They just have their children, they just grow and the devil just snatches them.The cares of the world, the pains of the world, peer pressure, social media take the child. Some parents get to realise late, so we need to alert them and say, ‘look, this is what’s happening now.’

There was a report from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in 2023, that 14.3 million Nigerians are drug abusers including youths and that more women are involved. What is your take on this?

Society evolves. In our time, it was Indian hemp(cannabis) we used to hear about when we were in the secondary school. Was it even Indian hemp? No. It was cigarettes. But the devil keeps churning out many evil things.Sniffing cocaine, smoking lizards, all sorts of things. In these days of social media, there are evil exposures especially when social media is not used for the right reasons. This is why parents should be sensitised and be abreast with happenings so the innocence of their children will not be overrun by the devil.

Under normal circumstances, the father in the family is supposed to be a strong pillar of leadership, joy,comfort,advice,financial support, creativity, protection e.t.c.

Children generally, but very importantly,the female child, want to see this in a father,someone that can give them emotional support/comfort when wounded at school,by friends and by other males.When therefore these emotionally wounded females(who do not know God)have no source of comfort,some now take to drugs for emotional relief. Also, in a situation therefore,when men who are supposed to be fathers do not know how to father children and be pillars of strength to them,you now see more females getting themselves high on drugs as a way of filling the vacuum of proper leadership, fatherlessness and fatherly motherlessness

The marital vows with the lines for ‘better for worse’ has been criticised with some couples and churches composing theirs. What is your view?

I think that the way this world goes, there are challenges and those marital vows are only stating the obvious. When a lady marries, there could be a challenge. Her husband could lose his job, she should not run away. For ‘richer, for poorer’, that is in all situations, which is part of what they mean.

All situations means for better, for worse. In our ministry, we do not have anything wrong with for ‘better, for worse’. In sickness and in health. Two years ago, I had health challenge, did my husband run? No. He stood by me through it all and did not run away. You know people with religious mindset in the society, when you say I’m climbing down, they say God. If you ask, are you the last person on the queue? They say no, I will not be the last. We are aware of this that is why we still capture for ‘better for worse’ as ‘in all situations’ in the marital vow when couples are getting married in the Holy Spirit Mission.

Unfortunately some people do not know the true definition of love. True love is not beauty, it is not good English, it is character. The beauty of the spirit is the inner man, because when you grow in that beauty of the spirit, in the grace of God, nothing can break your marriage. My husband and I have been married for many years and we love each other now than we did five years ago and in our first year of marriage.

You run a ministry with focus on women and children in addition to the role you play as the wife of the General Superintendent. How has the journey been? Also, what are your high and low moments being a pastor and wife of General Superintendent?

It has been very fulfilling for me to know and to be doing what God called me to do. There are challenges, of course, in every sphere of life, but when you are called and you fulfill purpose, then it is satisfying. It has been a great ride with Christ. My high moment or what gives me joy is if I see a child succeed. If I see a woman whose marriage has been broken for 15 years, and through counselling it gets restored. If I see somebody whose life has been on the very low, maybe on drugs, depression and other things gets restored.Or somebody that has left school, disappeared from school, fallen out for 20 years, and suddenly, you know, because of divine encounter comes home a changed person.

There was a girl who ran away from home for years. Her parents were distraught. We kept praying and believing, it took some years, but she returned, went to the university, graduated, became calm and even started working.Things like these give me joy. My low moments are when I see a marriage break or when I see a child going astray. In those moments, I pray more, and these sort of make me unhappy, and then my husband, Bishop Charles Ighele will encourage me and tell me that, you know, a sower went to sow, some fell on the wayside, some were choked by the thorns, some were eaten by birds, some fell on stony ground and some fell on good ground.He will further ask me to rejoice with those that fall on good ground and continue pushing, because there is nothing wrong with the soil and nothing wrong with the seed but some surely fell on the wayside so go ahead with their life.

Are there things you will want to tell women especially in terms of majoring on what counts especially in building themselves and the nation?

Every wise woman builds her home and every wise woman has a home.Whether it is with your husband or it is with your siblings or your parents.Everybody has a home, with wisdom the home is built and with foolishness the home is torn apart.

Get to know what it means to be resilient, hardworking, know you are a deliverer, know you are a builder and that you have significant things to contribute to your family and the society. Know that you are a role model to the generation next. You cannot choose to dress the way you like. The younger ones are looking at you, so you must be conscious. Make up your mind to raise children that will be pillars in Nigeria that will bring peace and not add to the problems of the society.

