I Love Researching Our Cultural Heritage, Finding The Gaps – William Benson

William Benson is a celebrated actor, theatre director, playwright and producer. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about the journey so far, qualities of a successful actor, challenges, and other issues

Can you walk us through your journey to becoming an actor, director, producer and dramatist? My journey as an actor started from my secondary school days when an actor by the name Dadson Ejido waltz’s into my secondary school Kosofe College to teach drama and we ended up performing a drama piece he wrote on Fela Anikulapo Kuti. I was made to play Fela’s character know as Baba 70, and after that performance I was launched into the industry by a co-actor in the production who came with Ejidoh, by name Gbenga … He took me to St Agnes Catholic Church where I joined a drama club know as JAAF Production, partnered with Yudrach play house in St Dominic Catholic Church as well. From yudrach I was introduced to Director Isaac John Asanya’s production house where i got my full training as an actor. Since then I have worked with great directors in the industry both film, radio and stage.

What inspired you to pursue a career in the performing arts industry? I felt acting more comfortable in my skin. I was really inspired at the way actors expressed themselves on stage when they performed; having to watch RMD play in The King Must Dance Naked at the National Theatre, a play sponsored by NIB, thrilled me, how he spoke, how he carried himself was magical. Then watching Jude Orhorha and some great actors at PEC Repertory Theatre at Onikan, Lagos, play in ‘The god’s are not to blame’ by Ola Rotimi made me feel a lot better in expressing myself, because I was a very shy guy, growing then. Acting availed me the opportunity to express myself better and from thereon I started studying people, their nuances and behaviours, by so doing honing my skill.

How do you approach selecting projects and productions to work? I am a lover of culture and I love researching our cultural heritage and finding the gaps within generations in time past and recent time past and present, finding what it was like in these periods with the different tribes that make up this potpourri called Nigeria in other to forge a future that showcases us and our richness in diversity. With this in mind and once I delve into understanding any given tribe and it interests me, I find a way to create a story from it to entertain and to educate our people, because our history is almost eroded by western culture and we need to tell our stories than allow outsiders come tell us about us. In finding a solution to this challenge God graced me with an executive producer in the person of Joseph Edgar, who shared same light and views about our culture and we worked together for seven years chunning out quality epic productions that shut down every state we’ve ever performed in.

Can you discuss a particularly challenging project you have worked on and how you overcame obstacles to bring it to fruition? One of the toughest challenge I have encountered in the course of producing was the adaptation of a book called Trail of Choices, a wonderful story. A prose that had several stories of a group of friends who met in school and then at a home coming party, they narrate the stories of their formative years and how the different families they came from shaped their lives into what they became. It was quite difficult for me because I didn’t see it within the scope of my style of storytelling; and most especially, it would be a wonderful peace for television or film given the various settings that make up the sceneries or places these friends came from. How was I to resolve this burden that was give to me to deliver, as I was also creating another play ‘Anonymous Nipples’. It got to a point my actors for the ‘Trail of Choices’ felt I had a bias towards the play, hence I was focusing more on the later. It became so weighty I had to engage a protégé of mine Joy Brownson to look at the book and create something I could work with. Once I syndicated it to her to deliver, she pulled through and gave a wonderful play we performed in the end.

What do you consider to be the most important qualities of a successful actor? Your ability to hone your skill and see that you are the value the client is engaging to deliver the will and testament of the writer. You are the tool, maintain your tool and be present at all time when you are on stage or a film set performing. It’s actors are more of collaborators than a competitors. Engage your colleagues on set especially your co-actors you are at play with. Listen, absorb, and disseminate your characters persona and ideas appropriately like you are seeing them or dealing with the issues for the first time. These above, makes up the best of actors.

How has your experience as an actor influenced your approach to directing and playwriting? My acting skills has influenced my directorial approach in the sense that, it allows me to know the characters and what I should be expecting from the performers, as we go along in the course of rehearsals and performance.

How do you think your plays contribute to the existing theatrical landscape? It does contribute a lot, because we tell our own African stories to educate us more in our history and at the same time create comedy plays to ease the tension people are going through in the tough harsh terrain called Nigeria. Using our work as a wellness programme to heal the pain of our audience as they laugh off the worries. A happy heart is a healthy one.

How did you approach casting and what qualities do you look for in the actors? I always believe actors are a great tool in the hand of a great director like myself. I can make anyone into what I want from them as long as the are pliable. If they are willing to submit themselves to the process they they are the best tools to be used for any given production with me.

How do you feel your background in acting has shaped your storytelling abilities? As an actor myself, the language is quite interesting and impactful when we speak. I was trained as an actor but I needed more than acting, so I went to school to study the language in English Department, University of Lagos, where I majored in literature. And this launched me into the world of storytelling; and I guess I have been impactful with my stories told in time past.

What do you find most fulfilling about being both an actor, a theatre director and dramatist? Having to share God with actors, and having to get them to understand that He, God comes first in all and the rest is just what we need to survive and live and have our being. He is the ultimate director and we the actors, and he has shown me by example as “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances; And one man in his time plays many parts.” This Shakespeare quote… while He directs our path. In other words, He has given me the opportunity to experience is God like nature and work ethics.

How do you balance the responsibilities of being both on stage or screen, or behind the stage or screen? When I have a stage production to do and filming opportunity come calling I always engage an assistant director who already knows my style and work ethics. So I never ever miss one for the other. I enjoy both and I prepare to cover any unforeseen.

What future projects or collaborations are you planning, and can you give us a glimpse into what audiences can expect from you next? I am presently run my production outfit – Quebec 4 productions – which has been in existence since 2011 and have produced several plays and partnered with several production houses as a playwright and director including the duke of Shomolu Production which did add great laurels to my value. Presently, I am working on my new production, from the heart of Benin, set in the 1800’s. Titled: ‘The Rising Sun Oba Ovonramwen Ngbobaisi’, an intriguing drama piece with captivating dimension to the story of the great invasion, massacre and exiled of Oba Ovonramwen of Benin. Our version runs differently from Prof Ola Rotimi’s and Yerima’s as it cut across from 1888 to 1897 Benin and through to 1914 when the king ascends the plain of the gods Calabar and the rise of His Son Aiguobasiwin as 37th Oba of Benin. This has been long coming, because I had wanted to tell the story of this great King of Benin in a way that celebrates us as a people and honour or ancestors using it also as a way to celebrate his 125th year since the invasion. We are presently in the hit of rehearsal and we have great lined up actors like Elvina Ibru, Thin Tall Tony, Seyi Fasuyi, Patrick Doyle, Jude Orhorha and Tunji Sotinmirin and a host of others…to grace the Agip Recital Hall stage from the 13th and 14th, 27th 28th of April, through to 4th of May 2024. And I am in collaboration with my partner Mr Gbadesola Adenrele, a skilled business leader with extensive experience across sub- Saharan Africa Market. Together we are bringing you this world class production in a class of its own.