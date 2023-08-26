I Love Regal Looks of African Traditional Wears

Maryann Aisha Ahmodu is the creative director/ CEO of MaryAnn Fashion and Creative Center (MFCC), an outlet that focuses on fashion designing, bag making and other fashion accessories. In this interview with Deborah Ocheni, the young and talented designer speaks about her fashion philosophy, the challenges young entrepreneur face and sundry issues. Excerpts:

What will you say is your style sense?

I love simplicity and elegance, I love wearing simple but statement and bright outfits. Fashion mainly is about comfort; I don’t compromise my comfort for looks.

What determines what you wear?

My mood and the event I am attending.

Do you consider any fashion item indispensable?

No, fashion items are easily dispensable.

What is your idea of colour combination?

There is no limit to what you can do with colours; all you need to do is to be creative in combining it to avoid looking tacky.

What is your favorite colour?

Pink and blue. I love the brightness it exudes.

Which outfits take up most space in your wardrobe?

Casual and African traditional wears, I love the regal looks of African traditional wears.

While shopping, which fashion item catches your fancy?

I admire quality bags. Whenever I see high quality bag, it attracts my fancy, I am a sucker of good bag.

How do you love your make up?

I am a very simple lady; loud makeup is not for me. When it comes to make up, I believe less is more, I love subtle makeup.

How do you love your hairdo?

I am comfortable in my natural hair but depending on my mood, I can wear any style of hairdo that is not overwhelming. The era of wig has even made things a lot better, you can transform your looks at any interval by just changing your wig and there is a wig for all style sense from braided wig to all manner.

Which fashion accessory hold special appeal to you?

I love statement clutch especially the ones in quirky shapes and pattern.

Which accessory do you detest most?

Anything that will make me feel uncomfortable, at the moment I can’t call any by the name but I don’t joke with my comfort.

What do you look out for in an outfit?

The quality and finishing. A good quality outfit with perfect finishing will stand any one out at any gathering. When a good quality fabric is badly sewn, it will not make any sense. I pay attention to details because it’s the icing on the cake.

Are you label freak?

Not really, I can wear any design provided it is of good quality with good finishing.

How easily do you get you fashion items in Nigeria?

There is nothing like impossibility with the internet nowadays, it is easy because I am a designer, I chop abroad too.

What is the most expensive fashion item u have ever bought?

Wrist watch How much is that?

I want to keep it to myself but it’s quite expensive. Is there any accessory that holds special appeal to you? I am obsessed with statement clutch.

What will you never be caught wearing?

Anything that is too revealing.

You are glowing; do you have any beauty routine?

I don’t believe in outward beauty, if you are beautiful from the inside it will definitely show in your outward. The only routine I keep is ensuring I put smile on people’s faces through my designs and that means a lot to me.

What was growing up like?

I wouldn’t say I am from a very rich or poor family; I am from a very moderate home. I come from the luckiest home because I experienced a better part of life with the little they have. I am blessed with lovely and supportive siblings.

Does your background influence who you are now?

Yes, like I said earlier, I am from an average home and was not too comfortable with that. I learnt from my tender age the need for me to improve on my capability and to the glory of God, I have acquired so many skills; I am an event planner, I offer catering services, I am a beautician and a fashion designer.

You seem to be into many things, how do you manage your time?

At Maryann Fashion and Creative Centre, we believe in first come first serve. I have staff and I don’t allow stress to get into me, I relax well because if you snooze, you lose.

What inspires your various creations?

I am basically inspired by my environment and things that happens around me.

How do you feel whenever you see your client in your designs?

One thing I am grateful to God for is; my clients are always satisfied with my services. I feel good whenever I see the satisfaction in them, radiating in their faces.

How do you handle male fans’ excesses?

I appreciate them as fans because I am nobody without them.