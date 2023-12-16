I Love Odumodublvck Than My Girlfriend – Shallipopi

Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, known professionally as Shallipopi has confessed to loving his colleague, Odumodublvck, than his girlfriend.

New Telegraph reports that Odumodublvck on Thursday performed at Davido’s ‘Timeless’ concert held at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

Taking to his X page, Shallipopi shared a video of the performance, captioning it, “I love @Odumodublvck pass my babe.”

READ ALSO:

It would be recalled that Shallipopi and Odumodublvck collaborated on ‘Cast’, the third track from the former’s debut album ‘Presido La Pluto’.

The 27-year-old singer is known for his breakthrough single ‘Elon Musk’, which was released earlier this year.

Before hitting fame, Shallipopi was arrested in May 2023, alongside his manager for alleged internet-related fraud.

They were convicted on June 23 and sentenced to two years in prison with the option of paying a fine.