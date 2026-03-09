I Love My Wife More Than My Kids – Etim-Effiong

Nollywood actor and film producer, Daniel Etim-Effiong, has revealed that his wife takes precedence over his children in his heart.

Speaking on the latest episode of Mansplanation, a podcast hosted by Daniel and his colleague Eso Dike, the actor spoke about the depth of his love for his wife, describing their bond as rooted in partnership and mutual commitment.

According to Etim-Effiong, while his children have an incredibly special place in his heart, the relationship with their mother remains number one.

He stated, “I love my wife more than I love my children.

“My wife comes first, and then my children come after. Although they have a really, really special place in my heart, their mom comes first.

“I can have more children with her; I can’t have children with my children.

“What I have with my wife is a partnership; we decided we are going to build this family, it is a working relationship,” he said.