I Love Good Shoes – Aaron

Share

Feron Aaron is a top Nigerian Fashion Designer and Couturier, in this interview with Deborah Ocheni, the CEO of FERON AARON speaks about his fashion philosophy and more.

What makes brown coloured high shoes you go to choice?

Brown shoes is a standard colour that can be worn with any colour of dress.

Power dressers are known by their shoes and handbags. I personally love tobacco coloured shoes. I don’t like black shoes. It does get noticed.

Have you noticed any common fashion error that modern designers commit repeatedly?

The commonest mistake that modern designers make in fashion is the lack of well-defined fashion identity or philosophy. It’s difficult to recognize a particular designer by a dress. Another common one is poor naming strategy. Some designers just name their brands wrongly. Lastly some designs that modern Designers make don’t have meanings. They don’t even obey the basic principles of design.

What can be done to correct these errors?

These errors can only be corrected by proper training in Fashion Designing and related studies and by mentorship.

Other fashion lovers are of the opinion that high shoes are outdated for men, do you belong to that school of thought?

Men’s Fashion is more of classic and doesn’t really change much. Only a few updates as trend evolves. Men’s shoes for me still remain a standard normal heel for corporate. Flat shoes are anti fashion both for men and women. They just exist for poor dressers. Every fashion lover wants a ‘lift’ and flat shoes don’t give you that.

Would you say the business of fashion designing is lucrative enough?

Fashion is a lucrative business with high profit margin. But it depends on the class you operate.

Are you satisfied with your choice of business?

I am very satisfied with being a great fashion designer.

What inspired you into fashion designing?

I wasn’t inspired into Fashion, I was created to be a designer, endowed with the talent without any formal training. I just divinely discovered my purpose based on my peculiar talents and abilities. I thank God for this every time I remember.

What is the major challenge fashion designers face in Nigeria?

The major challenge fashion designers face in Nigeria is production capacity both at small scale and mass production. Inconsistent electric power supply, lack of good tailors or sewers.

What is your take on government involvement in fashion sector?

Government has not done anything yet. Fashion in Nigeria is self-developing. In fact the sector was relegated and left as a trade for empowering house maids. But media slowly brought to us the real glamour world of fashion in which Designers are superstars and super wealthy. This made people rush into Fashion and the sector developed gradually without government input. It’s still a sector, not yet and industry.

What is your personal style?

I’m known for wearing turtle neck. Most times with stylish flashy jackets and separate trousers. I don’t like suits. I prefer to combine.

My head shines skin cut.

What is the gap your collection hopes to bridge in fashion world?

I don’t have any gap to bridge in fashion. I’m called to beautify. My brand is about beauty. We create and sell beauty, and that in my own way. I’m called to make people beautiful. That’s my primary focus and mission.

How do you source for your fabrics? Are client’s sensitive to this?

As a designer I am particular about fabrics. Fabric is the backbone of fashion. You get to know this as you mature and grow in the art. I source for my choice fabrics everywhere I find them. We get imported fabrics from our major markets in Nigeria Aba, Lagos especially. It’s necessary to mention these cities because they play important roles in the sector. I get luxury fabrics I use like silk, satins, damask, chiffons, tule and all kinds of laces and trims from Aba and Lagos. Some clients are particular about fabrics but a lot are not. This depends on taste and fashion knowledge of clients.

Do you have any specific research process when you start new collections?

Yes I research about some collections and get pictures, stories and concepts around collections. But some collections don’t need research. Anything can spark off the concept of a new collect. It’s just a matter of ideas. This is the best part of the business.

Was there anyone in your family who made you develop interest in fashion business?

My mum was a commercial seamstress though but I wasn’t inspired by her because she had stopped sewing commercially by the time I grew up. I only saw her do home sewing. For me destiny played out

Who inspires you the most in fashion industry?

Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren and Gianni Versace inspired me a great deal. I discovered they’re big and richer than the American president. That motivated me. I saw how they operated as different from what we were doing here, so I patterned my business after theirs from beginning.

Are you a fan of Ankara prints?

I don’t like Ankara because it’s common. I think something has to be done to make Ankara special for it to be fashionable and mainstream. It’s just used for common fashion not real high fashion. We try to force Ankara to be used for everything and anything. It kills the fabric. It’s overated and only popular with beginners and mass dressmakers.

What is your take on African traditional wears?

I love our traditional attires and I’m working towards reviving and promoting a few of them in the international space as I launch internationally.

Do you consider any fashion item indispensable?

I consider denim jeans indispensable

How easily do you get your fashion items in Nigeria?

Every fashion item is available in Nigeria. But I don’t trust all the luxury brands like LV sold in Nigeria because they are mostly fakes. Luxury fashion brands only sell few copies strictly in their own stores. So I don’t know how many designer brands have their stores in Nigeria to sell the original items

While shopping, which fashion item catches your fancy?

When shopping any beautiful fashion item gets my attention.

Which fashion accessory do you live for?

The accessory I live for is handbags for women, shoes for men.

Do you conform to trend?

I don’t follow trends I like standing out.

How comfortable do you feel in jeans and T-shirt?

I’m completely comfortable in jeans and Polo shirts

What makes a woman well dressed?

A well-dressed woman is a woman who wears the right things for her body and occasion. Being classy is a function of taste.

Whose celebrity style do you like most?

I can’t point out any particular celebrity style but I like a few celebrities with great personal style.

Fashion wise, do you have a role model?

Role model is Giorgio Armani

Is there anything you are unlikely to be caught wearing?

I don’t think I will be caught wearing earrings or distressed jeans.

What is your ready to go outfits?

With turtle neck I’m ready to go.

When it comes to fashion, would you say your physique works to your advantage?

Yeah I have a good body as you can see in the picture. A small waist is a must have

Which outfits take up most space in your wardrobe?

My turtle neck tops and jeans and jackets and Polo shirts fill my wardrobe

How do you love your shoes?

I love good shoes. Pure leather. Tobacco colour, solid sole and good heel not flat. I love shoes with pointed nose. I love shoes with welt. I love shoes with coloured soles.

What do you think of modern designers?

Modern Designers are lost in Tech and digital world. They’re lacking in some key aspect of traditional world

Do you have a signature perfume?

Right now I love Tom Ford perfumes especially black Orchid.

Share

Please follow and like us: