Nigerian entertainer Speed Darlington has spoken candidly about his upbringing, personal life, and beliefs about relationships during a recent appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast.

The controversial singer and social media personality revealed that growing up as an only child shaped his outlook on life and ambition.

According to him, his mother devoted all her resources to his wellbeing, giving him what he described as a comfortable and memorable childhood.

“I was my mother’s only child, so everything she earned was spent on me,” he said.

“Christmas meant several new clothes, and I had more toys than anyone around. Life was good, and I didn’t feel pressure to struggle or compete with anyone.”

Darlington explained that this financial comfort influenced the pace of his adult life.

He noted that attending private schools and having access to his mother’s support meant he did not feel rushed to achieve milestones such as owning property, getting married, or settling down in his twenties.

“I didn’t feel any urgency back then,” he said. “It was only when I got into my thirties that I started thinking seriously about having a house, a car, and a wife.”

Speaking about his love life, the entertainer disclosed that he came close to marriage once but lost the relationship due to his blunt honesty.

He explained that he openly told the woman he intended to practice polygamy in the future, a revelation that ultimately ended their relationship.

“There was someone I almost married, but I lost her because I was too honest,” he admitted. “I told her I’m polygamous and that I would marry another woman after her.”

He added that his elder brother later cautioned him against being so straightforward about such intentions, suggesting that some truths are better revealed gradually.

Darlington also shared his thoughts on parenthood, describing children as a major responsibility that requires serious consideration.

Reflecting on human choices, he suggested that people are often driven by instincts that push them toward taking on heavy responsibilities, even when they are fully aware of the burden involved.

The interview offered a rare glimpse into the entertainer’s personal reflections, shedding light on how his background and beliefs have shaped his approach to life, love, and family.