March 10, 2026
I Lost My Inner Voice After BBNaija Win – Laycon

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 5 winner and Nigerian rapper, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, popularly known as Laycon, has revealed that he lost his inner voice after winning Big Brother Naija in 2020.

In a video sighted by New Telegraph, Laycon said he only rediscovered his inner voice in December 2021, following his sold-out concert “The Icons Fest”.

“Has the world ever gone silent on you and all you have left were your own thoughts?” He asked.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

“I have been there, and I want to share a part of that experience with you. After I won Big Brother Naija in 2020, I lost my inner voice, and the first time I heard that voice again was December 2021 after my sold-out concert, The Icons Fest,” the rapper said.

Laycon described the experience, saying, “The voice kept asking me questions like, ‘Is this really how you want to live? Are you enjoying yourself? What’s next after this?

“Are you happy? Questions that made me want to sit alone with my thoughts. So, that’s what I did. From that conversation came a lot of necessary but uncomfortable truths and realisation about myself,” he added.

The rapper emphasised the value of solitude and quiet for personal development, saying that it enables people to consider their ideas and make changes.

He, however, maintained that self-reflection is a kind of personal accountability and advised his fans to prioritise it.

