I Lost An Associate Of 70 Years, Fasoranti Mourns Pa Adebanjo

The Leader of Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Chief Reuben Fasoranti has mourned the death of his erstwhile deputy and acting leader of the group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

Fasoranti appointed his former Deputy, Adebanjo as the acting leader of the group when he said his age could not carry the burden of the group.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Pa Adebanjo died at the age of 96 on Friday, February 14.

A statement personally signed by Fasoranti described Adebanjo as a patriot par excellence. He, however, said he is the leader of the group.

It read, “It is with great sadness that | I received the news of the passing into glory of Chief Samuel Ayodeji Adebanjo, my brother, comrade-in-arms, and political associate for upwards of 70 years.

“His contributions during the struggle for Nigeria’s independence, as well as during struggles for the restoration and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, shall remain indelible in the annals of Nigeria’s history.

“He was an unrelenting ideologue who fought for many noble causes under the auspices of Afenifere where he was once the Acting Leader.

“Members of the Afenifere family will greatly miss this fallen hero. Chief Adebanjo was a custodian of positive values that define progressive politics in Nigeria.

“As a disciple of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, GCFR, SAN, he was committed to the principles of good governance, the rule of law, and the protection of the fundamental rights of Nigerians.

“His advocacy for the restructuring of Nigeria was borne out of the conviction that only a truly federal Nigeria, where justice and fairness are supreme, could fulfil the aspirations of the people.

“Pray that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear this great loss.

