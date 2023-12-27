I Lost A Worthy Co-Fighter For South-West Cause – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as one of the fighters for the cause of the South West region.

Makinde made this declaration on Wednesday, while eulogising the late Akeredolu, following news of his demise.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media), Sulaimon Olanrewaju, and made available to journalists, Makinde said he and Akeredolu were both at the vanguard of the struggle which led to the establishment of the South-West Security Network, codenamed Amotekun. He said the death of the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is a sad loss to Yorubaland and Nigeria in general.

He maintained that Akeredolu’s stance on issues that border on South-West’s regional integration and progress is a lesson for leaders, adding that the deceased would be missed.

Makinde said: “I received with great sadness the news of the death of my brother, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, the governor of Ondo State and chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum.

“I condole with his wife and children as well as the Government and people of Ondo State over this sad loss. In Aketi, South-West has lost a dogged fighter and courageous leader who worked hard for the peace, prosperity and progress of the region.

“I have also lost a worthy co-fighter for the South-West cause because we were both at the vanguard of the struggle, which birthed the South-West Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun.

“Aketi’s fervent and unrelenting stance on issues that border on South-West’s regional integration and progress is a lesson for leaders. He will be sorely missed.