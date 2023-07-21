I Look Forward To Working With The Best, Says Nigerian Idol Winner, Gbakara

I ’ll like to work with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, says Nigerian idol winner Gbakara Victory Gbakara, Nigerian Idol season 8 winner, says he will like to collaborate with some of the country’s A-list singers. On Sunday night, Gbaraka was crowned the winner of the talent hunt reality television show.

He defeated Precious Mac in the final to claim the N100 million grand prize, which in- includes N35 million in cash. In a recent interview, Gbaraka said he will be happy to work with Wizkid, Rema and Burna Boy if the opportunity arises. “Wizkid is definitely there, I actually do like Burna Boy and I like Rema.

There are a lot of artistes I will like to work with, and if I have the opportunity I will be moving from one artiste to the other,” he said. “If I have the opportunity, every two, three months you will hear a new song.” He also said although he is open to every music genre, he will focus more on gospel songs.

“Definitely you are going to hear a lot of gospel music from me,” Gbaraka said. “Basically, that is what you will get from me, everything and a lot of gospel.” On her part, Mac said she will like to work with Tems and Davido. “I have a couple of them I want to work with. Definitely, I will like to collaborate with Tems and Davido,” she added.