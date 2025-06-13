I Like Technicalities In My Creations – Onah

Share

Uche Onah is an award-winning professional dancer, choreographer, actor, stage manager and project coordinator. He founded ArtsLink Production, and is the artistic director/ choreographer for Abujabased Afrik Arts Academy. Onah, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME, shares his experience in the industry, challenges, and other issues

Can you tell us about your journey in the world of dance and performance?

M journey in the arts, generally, started when I was young. Though fine arts and dramatic arts run in my family. So it’s not something that I went to the university to study.

Though about 11 years of practice professionally in the country and outside the country, I finally went to the University of Ibadan to study theatre arts, which I majored in acting and choreography. My journey has been so interesting.

When my colleagues now were trying to understand what dance is, I had started representing Nigeria in fine art and dramatic art. ‘ve been representing Nigeria since 1989 with AYOTA Arts Centre by late Segun Taiwo.

Then I was training, I was working under him as at 1989. We went to Pyongyang in South Korea in 1989. I remember, I was the youngest, and we were doing the play ‘The Patriotic Youth’. I played the patriotic youth. The DG, the commissioner for arts and culture were all there. So we represented Nigeria.

That was like my beginning. Before that trip in1989, in 1987 and 88, I had started featuring in NTA programs. People could not identify me because I was so young then. So my journey so far started as far as back as 1987. Then I was still in Ajegunle, so I was with AYOTA Art Centre. I had opportunities to do most of the performances.

I was doing NTA programs then and in 1989 we traveled to South Korea. At that time, they had made me the choreographer. So I didn’t start as a floor member, I started as a leader. So leadership had been part of me from the onset. Choreography, stage management, props. I was like AYOTA Arts Centre props manager for a long time before I left.

So, I was handling choreography and props management together. I remember when we went on tour within Nigeria too, I was the lead dancer and the props man, and for the tour too. Then I was doing fine arts. I represented Nigeria in fine arts to paint as at 89 too. The arts had been so interesting up til date.

After that, when Uncle Segun Taiwo died, I came to the National Theatre, and joined Ivory Cultural Ambassadors. Then we were at Apapa Road, Ebute-Metta (West), Lagos. There I met Steve James, Debo Alexander. To cut the story short, from Ivory Cultural Ambassadors I went to the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture.

And then I had a long period of time working with Chuck Mike’s Collective Artistes. It was after then I decided to go to the University of Ibadan. Then I started working with Professor Chucks Okoye, late Bayo Oduneye, and others.

What inspired you to pursue a career in dance, choreography and acting?

It’s inbuilt. It’s not something that I just woke up and said I want to pursue. Like I said, arts run in my family. When I was featuring in NTA program, it was my elder brother, Kent Onah, that took me there. He was working with Uncle Sam Loko then, Frank Vaughan…

My elder sister too did costume for a while in most of these home videos after ‘Living in Bondage’. So there was no major inspiration. It’s given from God. I just discovered that when I was growing up, I found myself in the trend that my family is in. My elder brother, my most senior, is a painter.

My brothers went into fine art too. I happened to be the last born, so I had to follow that trend too. Like I said, I naturally found myself in AYOTA Art Centre becoming the choreographer, the lead dancer, apart from doing props, and all that.

I also worked with Abilogu Dance Troupe in Ajegunle. Then, I was a lead dancer. All the troupes in Ajegunle then, they would invite me to come. So it’s not that I was pursuing dance and acting. Naturally in Ayota Arts Centre, the training was you are not a dancer, you’re not an actor, so everything was in me as I was growing up, I didn’t pursue it.

I was growing up with it and then I started professionally too, that young. I started from that period pursuing professionally, and as at 1989, I started traveling as a professional to represent Nigeria in fine arts, choreography and dancing.

How has your background and upbringing shaped your approach to dance and acting?

Well it has been awesome. We know that in the olden days, they didn’t recognize the arts, especially dancing. Dancing is still trying to make wave now. But in those days, they saw artistes generally as dropouts from school, prostitutes, and all that.

So it didn’t mean anything to people like us. So we were struggling hard, pushing hard. At a point in time, my background, my upbringing from my home was strong in terms of the arts. So there was no doubt about, “why are you doing art? Why are you doing dance?” And all that.

How do you approach the creative process when choreographing a new piece?

Every project I do has its own approach. I don’t merge two ideas as one. Like when I did ‘Mama Mia the Musical’, the approach was different from ‘Heartbeath the Musical’.

I was the choreographer for ‘Mamma Mia the Musical’, because it was the first time they w o u l d bring s u c h production from Hollywood to Africa and then West Africa, Nigeria.

We got the franchise to do it in Nigeria. Then I was the first choreographer in Africa to do that project from Hollywood. So I’m the number one choreographer in Nigeria to handle ‘Mamma Mia! the Musical’.

When I did ‘The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives’ too, I was the choreographer for the production. So, in the novel that is published now you will see my name Uche Onah, original choreographer. They just finished staging it in London on June 7th.

It was supposed to end in May but by popular demand they now extended it to 7th of June, which is last Saturday. My process so far had been, I work with nature. I like technicalities in my creation. And then I don’t give 80% to aesthetics when I work. I give 80% to interpretation. So when I’m handling a script, I don’t think about, “oh, you should fly here.”

I want to dive deep into the script, look at what is the message from the script to the actor, to the audience and relate it to the word movement that now takes us to the word dance. So I try and create a whole lot of process that defines what is a dance doing in a production? Why do we dance in a play? What is the essence?

What is the relationship between the dance, the actor, the character, and then the script to the play; and then to the audience. So I try to manage it in that process. Even when I go into contemporary, like I was with Ijodee for a period of time, and then we went to this dance competition, and we took first. And we were on tour for like two years.

That again gave me more insights in the word process. Process has to do with technique, style and all that. So at a point in time, I started defining my approach, which I just said that I like staying on emotions when I work. I like staying on technicalities when I work.

What challenges have you faced in your career, and how have you overcome them?

A lot of challenges. The major one is recognition, as a choreographer. Watch every production, every play you must see directed by, produced by, they don’t ever remember that there’s a choreographer that gave colour to the whole production. But for ‘Mamma Mia’, I started correcting that.

When I did ‘Mamma Mia’ I insisted that the choreographer’s name must be on the billboard, that it must be there. I tried to let them know, because every project you do, you see directed by, produced by, stage managed by, you never ever see choreographed by. You hear jingles, you see adverts, you see billboards, you will see everything directed by.

So, in my career so far, I have been able to overcome that, at least through ‘Mamma Mia the Musical’, through ‘Ada The Country’, that at least when they say directed by, produced by, you will now see choreographed by.

Even the one that they did in London, you will still see directed by, produced by, and original choreography by Uche Onah. So, that is one great challenge that has been on. But the challenge of finance, paying us for our work, is still there.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

Up there. I see myself up there, one of the best researchers, choreographers, actors, one of the best thespians. Or like they will always call me now.

They will say, “Ah Uche Onah, you’re a legend, you’re an icon.” So if that is what they see me as, that celebrity, I see myself as one of the best celebrities, one of the best icons, one of the best legends in the dance industry, in the acting industry.

