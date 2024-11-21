I Like Ladies Who Wear Short Dresses – Falz

Share

Nigerian singer, rapper and Nollywood actor, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has expressed his admiration for miniskirts and short dresses.

Speaking in a recent podcast interview with Madame Joyce, Falz revealed how he loves women in short dresses.

Stating his reasons, he disclosed that short dresses bring out the sexiness in women.

He said: “I have a thing for short skirts and short dresses. They bring out the sexiness in a woman. I so much like miniskirts.”

