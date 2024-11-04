I Left Nigeria For My Sanity – Bobrisky

Share

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has confirmed his temporary exit from the country amid the legal issues with the Nigeria security agencies.

New Telegraph recalls that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Bobrisky at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State as he attempted to board a KLM flight bound for Amsterdam.

However, Bobrisky was released on bail late Friday night after reportedly completing the necessary procedures.

In a new development, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page in a post to confirm that he is currently out of the country to attend to his sanity and health.

According to him, the Nigerian security agencies tried to frustrate him, noting that he bought three business class tickets for his trip but could not use them.

He said, “Yes I’m here to confirm I’m out of Nigeria temporarily… I need to attend to my sanity and my health.

“Few Nigerian security agencies try everything to frustrate me but naaa i gat God. Imagine !!! buying business class ticket 3 times. only 1 was successful.

“@klm I hope you guys refund me the two i didn’t use. I know is not ur fault but it’s fine. Each business class cost me 9.800,000. I only successfully flew yesterday 3/11/2024.

“Before you come to my page to type nonsense check ur account balance if you can afford 3 business sit not to talk of buying it 3 times. Well I’m not in Nigeria so ur comment mean nothing. Cheers”.

