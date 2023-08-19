I Learnt How To Save Penalties From My Father –Daniel Aiyenugba

Tale of two goalies; father and son…

It is rare to see father and son on the same field of play not to talk of both playing for opposing teams as captains of their respective clubs. Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, earlier this month in a preseason tournament, came face to face with his son, Daniel Aiyenugba, who led the feeder team of Remo Stars, Beyond Limits, in the encounter. In an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, Daniel said it was a dream come true for him. Excerpts:

How does it feel filing out against your father in the same game against one another?

I feel so excited playing against him, it was a dream come true. We also talk about it a lot, although we have experienced it before in a training programme in Kwara United where he was in goal on the other end and I was in goal too.

We both stopped a penalty in the game. Dream of every parent is to see their children better than them. I am still young and a lot to learn especially from my father.

During the penalty shootout, what was going through your mind?

I tried to be focused and give my team the victory. The most important thing at that moment the victory. It’s kind of funny that I was the captain on the day for my team, same as my father and we both went against each other.

I am glad we won the game although I was disappointed that we didn’t win the trophy after going so far. Do you feel extra motivation to win the match especially against your father?

I felt so great competing against my father because he has good goal-keeping qualities and before the game I told myself that if my father didn’t concede in the game, I won’t concede also. However we both conceded two goals apiece but I saved their penalty to win the game.

Did you feel extra pressure whenever your father is at the stand watching you?

No, I don’t feel any pressure, in fact whenever he is watching I am always extra motivated to give it my all and he always try to chip in one or two words whenever he is close by. I see him as a source of encouragement.

Tell us about your aspirations in the game?

My dream is to play at the highest level as a goalkeeper. With my name known across the world like some of my mentors in the game because I am working hard every day to get better and attain global recognition.

Your father always harps on education as a priority for his children, how do you intend to merge academic pursuit with your football career?

I will marry the two because education is good. As a father, he always explains to us why we must be educated because I won’t play football forever, I must have something to fall back on after my career as a footballer.

Also, football has already gone beyond what it used to be and for you to meet up with the new standard of the game, then you need education. Education will surely help me in my football career.

How did you make your father accept your choice of becoming a goalkeeper?

It took my dad time before he could believe I have the ability to become a good goalkeeper. He had to be persuaded when he was in Israel to watch my footage before he gave his blessings. It was never automatic. My skills convinced him and he gave his blessings.

We have footballers who have emulated their fathers to become greats and one of them is Kasper Schmeichel who won the English Premier League with Leicester City just as his father Peter won the EPL as the goalie for Manchester United. Is it part of your dream to win the Nigerian League just as your father did with Enyimba?

It is good to emulate my father and win titles especially the Nigerian league, but my dream is to play beyond the Nigerian league and also make a name for myself. You said Kasper Schmeichel and his father won titles in the English Premier League, I want to be up there like the best and I am working so hard to get to that level.

Those who achieved in the EPL were appreciated and I expect Nigerians to appreciate us as good goalkeepers especially when I grow to also man the post for the Super Eagles.

If you aren’t going to become a full-time professional footballer, what profession would you choose?

It has been sports throughout my life and I have been working hard to achieve it. I don’t think for now, I want to do any other thing apart from football. is all in all for me and if I stop later, I will be working in other capacity in the game.

Your father is a football icon, is he the football figure you look up to or do you have other heroes?

Yes, my dad is my hero, I have been hoping to be like him since when I start ed the game of football. Aside from him, I am looking up to Oluyori Obaro, Marc-André ter Stegen and newly-signed Manchester United goalkeeper, André Onana.

Why did you choose goalkeeping instead of being an outfield player, did your father influence your choice of career pursuit?

I just love being a goalkeeper. I can say watching my dad also influenced me but that has been my ambition. At the moment, my ambition is to be the best in the world. I want to win Golden Gloves back-to-back in different competitions and in major league abroad.

What is being Dele Aiyenugba’s son done to help you grow in your career?

It helped me a lot I must say but it also comes with its own challenges. At all times, I must be at my best because without a good performance, I can’t still maintain my dad’s name, something I cherish more than anything else. It comes with so much pressure especially when it comes to penalties, I am expected to save all.

How is your mum taking this, does she support your career too?

She has been supporting me a lot and she has always been my number one supporter. Advising me, taking care of me especially when I’m hurt; she has been there for me and her encouragement gives me strength.

You have a striking similarity with your father in the way you stop penalties, you demonstrated that when you faced off with him in the semifinal win at the ValueJet Cup, is it a matter of genetic trait or did you carefully study him to master the skills?

I watched a lot of his clips especially when he was in Europe where he made so many penalty saves. From there, I mastered his skills. I also do ask a lot of questions and one of those questions is to ask him how he always stops penalties and he told me the logic, from there I continue to work on it and decided to add that skill to my game too.