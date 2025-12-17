New Telegraph

December 17, 2025
‘I Learned A Lot From Wizkid’ – Ayra Starr

In a candid moment, Grammy nominee Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has opened up about learning the art of confidence from Afrobeats’ most iconic figure.

Speaking at an intimate Grammy Museum spotlight in Brooklyn on Tuesday, December 16, the MAVIN superstar reflected on the quiet masterclass in composure she picked up from Afrobeats heavyweight Wizkid.

The ‘Hot Body’ singer, currently riding high on her second career Grammy nomination, did not mince words when describing the impact of the Starboy on her artistry.

“Wizkid is a legend. We all know that. He is a living legend,” Starr told the audience during the A New York Evening With Ayra Starr programme.

