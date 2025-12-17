Speaking at an intimate Grammy Museum spotlight in Brooklyn on Tuesday, December 16, the MAVIN superstar reflected on the quiet masterclass in composure she picked up from Afrobeats heavyweight Wizkid.

The ‘Hot Body’ singer, currently riding high on her second career Grammy nomination, did not mince words when describing the impact of the Starboy on her artistry.

“Wizkid is a legend. We all know that. He is a living legend,” Starr told the audience during the A New York Evening With Ayra Starr programme.