In a candid moment, Grammy nominee Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr
, has opened up about learning the art of confidence from Afrobeats’ most iconic figure.
Speaking at an intimate Grammy Museum spotlight in Brooklyn on Tuesday, December 16, the MAVIN superstar reflected on the quiet masterclass in composure she picked up from Afrobeats heavyweight Wizkid.
The ‘Hot Body’ singer, currently riding high on her second career Grammy nomination, did not mince words when describing the impact of the Starboy on her artistry.
“Wizkid is a legend. We all know that. He is a living legend,” Starr told the audience during the A New York Evening With Ayra Starr programme.
“The first time I worked with him, I couldn’t believe it. Then the second time, he was coming to my set. He was just so cool, so calm, so relaxed.
“He made me understand that confidence is not noise. He’s very calm as a human being, and very confident in his mission in this life, and that made me learn a lot.”
The event wasn’t just a casual chat. The Celestial Being was present to celebrate her nomination for the 2026 Grammy Awards, where she is vying for Best African Music Performance for ‘Gimme Dat,’her electrifying collaboration with Wizkid.
This marks her second nod from the Recording Academy, following her historic nomination for ‘Rush’ in the same category at the 66th ceremony.
The creative chemistry between Ayra Starr and Wizkid has quietly become one of the most culturally significant alliances in modern Afropop. Their story began with ‘2 Sugar’ from Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego (2022), a silky duet that topped the TurnTable Top 100 at No. 1.
Their latest collaboration, ‘Gimme Dat,’ has only deepened that narrative. The track earned them a Grammy nod and remains in heavy continental rotation, reinforcing Wizkid’s enduring command of the ecosystem.
Even as new stars flood the scene, his grip hasn’t loosened. Wizkid closed out 2025 as Nigeria’s most-streamed artist on Spotify and Apple Music, with his 2024 album Morayo emerging as the country’s most-streamed album. It’s a quiet flex that proves his oft-quoted mantra: confidence doesn’t need volume.