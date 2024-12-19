I Killed, Threw My Baby Into The River To Cover My Shame –Woman

Share

Murder

A middle aged woman, Blessing Ibuku, has been arrested by officers of the Delta State Police Command, for allegedly killing and throwing her ten months old baby into the river in Delta State.

The suspect, when arrested claimed she threw her baby, Pravai Jonathan, into the river because her friends were making fun of her that her son didn’t have a father, saying she did it out of frustration.

It was learnt that the mother of the baby went to the police station to report that her son was missing.

Genesis

It was during investigations by the police that the baby was found in Aviara Community River floating and it was retrieved and brought to the police station.

The mother was also at the station when the remains of the baby was brought in and she confirmed that it was her missing child.

During investigations by the police, the mother of the child then confessed that she was the one who threw the baby into the river on November 31, because of shame.

“I threw my baby into the river because of my friends and some girls in my community, who were making fun of me that my baby does not have a father that was why I threw him into the river.

“After I threw him into the river, I went to the police station to report that my child was stolen. It was during investigation by the police that they discovered I was the owner of the baby and was arrested immediately for murder and detained at the station.

“The man that got me pregnant didn’t take responsibility for the baby, that was why I went to my parents to tell them that I was pregnant and the father didn’t take responsibility of it, I begged them to help me.

“My parents accepted me and took care of me till I gave birth to the baby, but some of my friends and some girls in our community started making jest of me that my son didn’t have a father, it was not my intention to do it. I did it out of frustration.”

She added that she went to the police station to report a missing child so that people will not look into her direction that she was the one who threw the baby into the river.

Parent

The suspect told the police that her parents were not aware when she threw her baby into the river, she only lied to them that the baby was missing from where she placed him.

“Even my parents didn’t know I was the one who threw the baby into the river, their belief was that my son was stolen, not knowing that I was the one who threw him into the river to cover my shame from those who are making fun of me.

“My parents were surprised when they were told that I was the one who threw the baby into the river. My mother was just shouting and screaming at me, asking why I did such a thing.

My parents were in pain. “I am the first child of my parents, they never abused me for getting pregnant, but took care of me. I regret my actions, they should forgive me of my sin.

Even if I am released today I don’t think I can face my parents and brothers because of what I did. “I am ashamed of myself.

People kept asking me at the station if I knew what the child would become in life. I sincerely regret my actions. God should forgive me of my sin. I have sinned against God.”

