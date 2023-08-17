‘I Killed My Wife For Sex-Starving Me’ – Ahuwa

The Edo State Police Command on Wednesday said it has arrested 84-year-old Gabriel Ahuwa for allegedly killing his 75-year-old wife for refusing to have sex with him.

Parading the suspect during a press briefing held in Benin, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, the Command’s Public Relations Officer said the elderly man is one of 198 individuals detained in the State for a variety of crimes, including murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

”The suspect is not remorseful. After killing his wife, he still claimed that his action was the only solution to her starving him of sex,” he said.

“My wife does not listen to me. Anytime I asked her to come and sleep with me, she would decline. We have given birth to seven children.

“I reported my wife to my family and hers too, but she failed to listen to them and continued with her old ways.

”Meanwhile, I heard that she has been sleeping with some pastors,” the suspect said.

He, however, said that he regretted his action.