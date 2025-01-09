I Killed, 7 Rescued As Police, Vigilantes Foil Bandit Attack On Passengers Vehicle

Share

A joint patrol team consisting of police officers and members of the Sokoto Community Guards successfully foiled a banditry attack on a commercial vehicle traveling along the Goronyo-Sabon Birni road yesterday.

According to a statement issued by Garba Mohammed, Director of Press Affairs at the Deputy Governor’s office, seven out of 13 passengers on board the vehicle were rescued. Five passengers fled into the bush, while one was fatally shot by the bandits.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Gobir, commended the joint patrol team for their efforts and revealed that they had resdcued a total of 63 victims from bandits within the last four days.

This breakdown includes 24 victims rescued on Sunday, 39 on Monday, and seven on Wednesday. Gobir assured that the state government would continue to provide necessary support and assistance to the joint patrol teams and other security personnel to combat banditry in the state.

He also stated that Governor Ahmed Aliyu had ordered that all requests for ensuring the security of lives and properties be provided without delay.

