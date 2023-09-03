‘I Just Wanna Take Care Of Rema’ – Selena Gomez

American singer and actress, Selena Gomez has expressed admiration for the popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Rema, as she said she just wants to take care of him.

She revealed that her affection for Rema began way before their collaboration on the remix of “Calm Down”, it all started when she heard his song ‘Runaway’ and ever since, she maintained being a fan.

She expressed her willingness to work with Rema, citing her affection for his personality and her desire to look out for him.

She made this statement in a recent interview on the latest episode of the VA 100 New York Podcast.

She said, “I actually fell in love with the song ‘Runaway’ before I fell in love with ‘Calm down.’ I literally was a fan of his. But it (remixing ‘Calm Down’) was all like kind of his idea.

“When I met him, I honestly was so impressed by his demeanour, how humble and how grateful he is for every moment. And, I just couldn’t pick someone else who deserves all this success in the world.

He is so kind. I don’t know, I just wanna like to take care of him (laughs)”.