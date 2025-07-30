‘I Just launched Four Houses At 29’- Influencer Ashmusy

Social media influencer and fashion model, Amarachi Amusi, well known as “ashmusy” recently took to her instagram page to share with the masses part of her achievements at 29 years old through social media which has got fans talking.

“I am 29 years old, i bought my first house at 25, second house at 26, third house at 27 and i just launched four new houses of mine at 29”, she said. “i have also done a lot more and built multimillionaire businesses all using social media. Social media only and with full confidence, i will tell you that not a single man got me any of these”. She added. she went further, “I am not saying it is bad for a man to get you stuff but I just didn’t have that luck”.

This revelation has sparked buzz on social media, one fan commented “we didn’t need this explanation dear”. Another wrote “shey this information go come out for jamb next year”. while many found this unbelievable based on so many allegations against the influencer mostly by a prominent activist VeryDarkMan, while others believed her based on her personality in the media space.