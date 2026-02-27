Nollywood actor and 2023 Labour Party (LP) candidate for the Lagos State House of Assembly, Olumide Oworu, has revealed that the necessity for efficient governance is his motivation for entering politics.

Owuru, who seeks to represent the Surulere Constituency 1, made this disclosure in a recent interview with Naija FM, claiming that his life is directly impacted by bad government, which is why he entered politics.

He declared that he hopes to be one of the people actively influencing the future of the nation, since their policy choices will have a big impact on his generation.

The Nigerian actor turned politician declared that the advanced age of many present political leaders is also taken into account.

“I decided to join politics because of how the country is going. I know how Nigeria was when I was younger, but now, things keep getting worse. And I want to start a family and raise my kids here.

“So, I have to make sure I try my best to be among the policymakers because whatever policy is enacted will ultimately affect me like every other common person.

“And also, most of the present crop of politicians are ageing out, and whatever policy they are making today, my friends and I will be at the receiving end tomorrow,” he explained.

New Telegraph recall that the actor, who contested for the Lagos State House of Assembly seat, lost to senior collegue, Desmond Elliott.