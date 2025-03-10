I-Invest’s ‘VioletsForHer’ Empowers Women As Savings Cross N1bn Mark

Share

The “VioletsForHer” initiative, an investment platform by i-invest, designed to promote financial independence among women, has recorded over N1 billion in savings, underlining a growing shift in women’s approach to wealth creation.

This was disclosed at i-invest’s flagship International Women’s Day (IWD) conference in Lagos over the weekend, where the platform convened customers and women from diverse professional backgrounds to promote financial literacy, investment strategies, and personal development.

Chief Operating Officer at iinvest, Tobi Olusoga, highlighted the importance of mindset transformation in achieving financial empowerment.

She also noted that since its launch last year, VioletsForHer has attracted at least 200 women monthly, actively investing and saving.

She said: “So far, it has been a successful initiative. We’ve seen a lot of women come on board. Month –on- month, at least 200 women are actively investing and saving. To date, the product has accumulated savings of about N1 billion from women, and we are really encouraged by how they are taking control of their financial future.

That’s why we have continued with this savings plan, designed specifically for women. We expect it to keep growing, and this year, we have even bigger plans.” Further speaking on the product, she stated: “The product is evolving, and we are continuously working to meet our customers at their point of need.

Events like today help us connect with women and understand what more they would like to see. We will be enhancing the product and making it bigger and better each year.”

