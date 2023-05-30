I-invest records $100m worth of transactions in five years

Over $100 million worth of transactions have been recorded on Parthian Partners Limited’s digital platform, i-invest, since its launch five years ago. The Chief Operating Officer, i-invest, Tobi Olusoga, stated this at the i-invest 5th Anniversary mixer in Lagos over the weekend.

She also disclosed that over 130,000 customers are currently subscribed to the digital platform. Olusoga said: “We have some customers who have been with us since we started and it just feels rewarding, heartwarming, that they trust us with their money and we have not had any issues in terms of defaulting. We deliver on our promises each and every time.

“Today, we have over 130,000 users on the platform and we see that number growing. We are seeing active activity day in and day out and the great thing is that obviously over the weekend over the holidays, we see activity and, you know, we only expect growth. Transaction value is over $100 million dollars over the five years.”

Responding to a question on whether business sentiment is positive regarding the inauguration of a new President, she said: “The sentiment has been actually quite optimistic. You know, we have had a lot of issues around policy flip flop, but I think generally there is some optimism that there might be some more stability, more opportunity.

“One of the things that I’ve been questioned on over the years is foreign equities, and what’s the stance on all of that? Because it hasn’t been clear, we haven’t ventured into that space, but we’re optimistic that there will be clarity on policy and direction. Also, there is a new startup bill and we feel that the opportunities are great.”

On whether the inauguration of a new President will boost Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), she said that the international investment community was waiting to see policy directions before they reverse capital flight.

“People would want to see the stance of the new government, what are they standing for, what are the policies, is there going to be stability in the foreign exchange and I think that will basically direct the path.