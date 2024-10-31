Share

Star actress, Pamela Okoye stands out from other pack of artistes for the unique way and manner she interpret every role she is given.

She said she is comfortable being her unique self and delivering her roles in a unique way.

Pamela opened up in a recent media chat saying: “For me, acting is an art, acting is make-believe. I am Pamela Okoye and the truth is there can not be two Pamela Okoyes.

“What makes me Pamela is my uniqueness to deliver, my uniqueness to interpret roles so I am unique in my way of acting and unique in the way I deliver my roles.

“Basically every way I interpret my character is already my uniqueness, so being Pamela Okoye makes me stand out already

“I am standing out as Pamela Okoye because I am unique in my own way.”

The Anambra State-born graduate of Accounting from Les cours Sonou University, Benin Republic, is equally a filmmaker and a producer.

The actress does not believe in night by flight success but rather in consistency and improvements in what one does.

She advises the up and coming actors and actresses to take good advantage of the social media space to sell themselves professionally.

“My advice to the up and coming actresses is basically consistency,” she said.

“Thank God for social media, social media has helped a lot of people. I tell them: ‘Use your social media platforms to showcase your self because Manna will not come from heaven, you have to do something to attract someone that can help you’, so I tell them don’t just leave your pages blank, you are an actor and you don’t even have a monologue on your page.

“How do you expect someone to know you are an actor? You have to develop yourself a little so that when producers come out they can see your works and reach out to you.

“Keep working, be humble, be respectful and don’t be in a hurry or be desperate to get anything. Let it come naturally.”

“When asked where she hopes to be in the next five years, Pamela replied: “By then I see myself making it big locally and internationally. Doing major cinema projects both in Nollywood and outside the industry.

“I see myself doing better than I am now. I know with the help of God all of this things will be possible.”

The movie star says she abhors intrusion into her privacy despite being a happy and very amiable person.

“I’m a happy person, very energetic, and positive minded, I also love being around positive minded people with good vibes and energy , I love my space a lot and i’m quite accommodating as long as it’s not invading my privacy.”

