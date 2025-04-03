Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has revealed that he once had the intention of asking popular crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, also known as Bobrisky, out but later had a change of heart.

Speaking in a recent interview with Echo Room, the “Zazuu” crooner disclosed that he secretly entered into Bobrisky’s DM on social media intending to ask him out and sleep with him, thinking he was a woman.

However, he later got to know that the crossdresser was a man and not a woman as he had thought.

He said, “Bobrisky is my friend, but we had issues because I advised him to be a better person. I advised him to stop portraying himself as a woman because it is against the will of God.

“I aimed to toast Bobrisky and have sex with him, not knowing that he’s not a woman.

“If I offend Bobrisky, he should forgive me because I’m someone who always lives to speak the truth always.”

