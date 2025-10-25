Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana has announced plans to retire from active business life in the next 10 years.

Obi Cubana, who spoke in a recent interview, expressed a desire to spend his golden years travelling the world and pampering his wife.

According to him, his current focus is on building a legacy that will outlast him, ensuring his children are independent and financially secure.

“I’ll retire in the next 10 years, when I’m 60. I’ll travel the world and I’ll give my wife the best that life has to offer. So the idea is just for these kids to come up in the future and be a bit independent and live for the rest of their lives. No more work,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of working smart and positioning oneself for long-term success, allowing him to enjoy the fruits of his labor in the future.

The 50-year-old said his busy schedule, which often sees him jetting from one destination to another, is geared towards securing his financial future.

However, he acknowledged that his body won’t be able to keep up with the demands of his business ventures forever.

“So that’s two days in one day to make sure we work for the next 20 years and enjoy it in 10 years. Because all these things you see me jumping from one flight to the other. One day this body will get weak.

“I won’t be able. So that’s why I say that’s very nice to work smart and position things that will work for you next 10 years that you don’t need to do all those work. So if you see me, in a jet. It’s what it is. Or a meeting. Or an event,” he said.

Beyond his business pursuits, Obi Cubana emphasised commitment to doing God’s work, stating that his faith plays a significant role in guiding his endeavors.

“Or to honor somebody. But we’re going to do the work of God,” he concluded.