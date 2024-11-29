New Telegraph

November 29, 2024
I Inspired Burna Boy At A Point In His Career – Skales

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, has claimed that he inspired his colleague, Burna Boy, at some point in his career.

Speaking in a recent interview with Naija FM, Lagos, Skales disclosed that before he featured Burna Boy on ‘Temper Remix’ in 2017, the singer had no hit song.

He, however, added that Burna Boy has also inspired him over the years.

He explained that the essence of collaboration is to support and promote each other.

Skales said: “I inspired Burna Boy. He will agree with me. So, nobody help anybody. We probably admire ourselves and we decide to work together.

“As at then, Burna boy had no hot song before I featured him on ‘Temper Remix.’

“It was after our collaboration that he started excelling. I’m not trying to take credit for his success but he has inspired me over the years and I believe I inspired him at a point, too,”

