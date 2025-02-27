…I Inherited N8.98bn Debt As APC Chair – Ganduje

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Umar Ganduje said yesterday he inherited N8.98 billion debt in legal liabilities. He said this at the ruling party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, some APC governors and other critical stakeholders of the party attended the meeting.

Ganduje said the outstanding liabilities were for legal engagements during pre-election matters, election cases as well as appeals for legislative, governorship and presidential elections.

The chairman also requested for a new national secretariat to accommodate its national officers. He said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) had applied to the Federal Capital Territory Administration for land.

Ganduje solicited the president’s intervention to ensure that the secretariat project materialised.

He said in fulfilment of his promise to take the party to the grassroots, the NWC had introduced a new people-centred approach to campaign administration.

