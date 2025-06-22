I Host Ajegunle Kids To Inspire Hope, Greatness – Ndidi

Share

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has described his annual football festival for children in Ajegunle, Lagos, as more than just a sporting event — it is a platform to inspire hope, encourage dreams, and give back to the community that raised many Nigerian football legends.

In collaboration with the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation, Ndidi hosted about 3,000 children on Saturday at the 2025 edition of the Maracana Children’s Fest with Ndidi and Friends, held at the iconic New Maracana Stadium in Ajegunle. The festival featured 156 football matches played across 19 pitches.

Ndidi was joined by several of his Super Eagles teammates, including Victor Osimhen, William Troost-Ekong, Victor Boniface, Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika, Tolu Arokodare, and Falconets star defender Asiata Isiaka.

“I feel amazed and very happy. Every year, we come here in December and June to do this, and I see more improvements, more smiles. It’s not just about football — for me, this is about hope,” Ndidi said.

“When these kids see the players they admire on TV in real life, it creates a different kind of fire in them — one that says, ‘I can be like him too.’ That’s why I do this.”

“The joy on their faces, the energy — it’s magical. Some of them come back every year, and each time, they’re more eager, more inspired. It tells me we’re doing something right. I want to show them that someone who once walked the same rough streets, faced the same challenges, can rise and succeed. That’s the message.”

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen also praised the initiative and explained why he continues to support it.

“Ajegunle is a big place. This is not my first time here. It has produced some of the best footballers this country has ever seen. So when Wilfred invited me, I didn’t even think twice. I said, ‘I’m coming.’ And I’m here,” Osimhen said.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, attending the event for the first time, was visibly impressed by its scale and organization.

“This is my first time here, and honestly, I’m blown away. To see so many children not just playing football but being guided, mentored, and encouraged — that’s powerful,” he said.

“I think what Wilfred is doing is amazing. He’s giving them more than football. He’s giving them dignity, visibility, and belief. These are the kind of things that build a future.”

Chairman of the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation, Mr. Yemi Idowu, expressed joy at what he described as the largest gathering of Super Eagles players in Ajegunle at once.

“This is the first time we’ve had seven Super Eagles stars here together, and they didn’t just come for photo ops — they mingled with the kids, played with them, and spoke with them. You could feel the love,” he said.

“We’ve been involved in youth development here for over 40 years, and events like this show what’s possible when passion meets structure. Ajegunle is filled with raw talent, and with the right push, they can reach global stages.”

