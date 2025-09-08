I Hope My Daughter Makes Better Choice – Annie Macaulay

Nollywood actress, Annie Macaulay, has taken to her social media page to reflect on her journey so far, with the hope that her daughter makes better choices in life.

Annie, in a post shared on her Instagram page, reflected on her marital journey and recent separation from music icon, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia.

In a picture post, she said, “I hope my daughter doesn’t accept things I’ve accepted, that she knows her worth from the start and that no matter what, she always has me in her corner.”

The post quickly drew attention, with fans interpreting it as an indirect reflection on the struggles she endured in her marriage.

READ ALSO:

The actress publicly confirmed her separation from 2Baba in May 2025 during the 17th Headies Awards in Atlanta.

While co-presenting an award alongside Farooq Oreagba, Annie initially introduced herself as “Annie Idi…” before quickly correcting to “Annie Macaulay.”

She followed with a playful shout of “Hey, single ladies!”, a moment that drew loud applause and was widely seen as her first public acknowledgement of the split.

Her ex-husband had earlier announced the end of their marriage in January 2025, bringing to a close what many fans once considered one of Nigeria’s most iconic celebrity love stories.

Annie’s new Instagram message, however, shifts the narrative towards her children and personal growth. To many observers, it represents both a veiled commentary on her past and a determination to instil strength and self-respect in her daughters.