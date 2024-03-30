I help ladies restore their confidence – Awotubo Adenike

For the love of helping ladies reinstate their lost confidence as a result of bad product use, CEO of Anikkies glow, Awotubo Adenike has disclosed that a lot of ladies experience this phase when they apply or patronize wrong dealers in organic products emphasizing that at Anikkies glow palace, they are 100% organic with most of their products been imported

. With over 10years as a certified skin therapist, Anikkies glow as she is often called disclosed that her journey into the beauty world started when she realized her skin was damaged due to the excessive chemicals mixed in one of the product she got from a vendor and ever since, her desire to come up with a unique products with an adequate ingredient to repair damaged skin, rejuvenate dead skin and make people glow birthed the idea.

Speaking on what has made the brand successful; she noted that the ability to get good reviews from client is one unique selling point. She said: “For any business to thrive, you must be ready to receive criticism whether good or bad as that is the only way you can also evaluate your brand, see the loop holes, work on it to be better”.