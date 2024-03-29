I Haven’t Touched My N120m BBNaija Prize Money – Ilebaye

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, popularly known as Gen-Z Baddie has bragged about having her N120 million grand prize money intact.

Ilebaye made the disclosure on her Snapchat page while speaking with her followers, shutting down trolls who had previously mocked her for her financial struggles.

It all started when one of Ilebaye’s followers suggested that she appeared broke due to her restrained social media content.

Responding to the follower, Ilebaye stressed that how much money someone has shouldn’t be judged based on what they show off on social media or the fancy things they display for others to see.

The 23-year-old millionaire reiterated that her N120 million prize money is still complete, emphasizing that she hasn’t spent any of it. She also urged her followers not to underestimate her financial situation while expressing gratitude to the show’s organizers for making her wealthy. “Lmaoo! When it comes to being broke, don’t add Ilebaye’s name to that circle, girl! lol, brokenness isn’t my portion, and I thank God for using Big Brother to have my own money. She said, “Because I don’t post doesn’t mean I don’t have. If I post, y’all will d!e of hate. I’m saving you guys from unnecessary High BP. I haven’t even touched that 120M yet. LMAO, you think it’s by posting designers that make you rich,”