I Haven’t Seen My Daughter For Sometime – Skales

Afrobeats Nigerian singer, John Njenga-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, has opened up on how he misses his daughter and spending quality time with her.

New Telegraph recalls that Skales and his wife, Precious Hassanity, welcomed a baby girl in March 2023.

Amids rumors of crisis in his marriage fueled by his previous accusations against his wife, Skales has shared that he hasn’t seen his daughter for sometime now, stressing that he misses his daughter.

He wrote via his X page, “I miss my daughter so much … I haven’t seen her in a while … she’s growing up too fast.”

It would be recalled that Skales denied rumours of divorcing his wife, Precious, over her alleged mockery of his music career on social media.