Super Eagles footballer, Odion Jude Ighalo has revealed that he has never missed paying his tithe since he started in 2005.

Speaking in a recent interview with Rasheedat Ajibade on Ash Christ TV, Jude Odion stated that his first salary he received as a footballer was in 2005 and because his pastor taught him about tithing, he started paying since 2005 and until today, he has never missed paying.

Jude said: “My first salary was in 2005 as a footballer. It was N15,000 and because my pastor taught me about tithing, I have been paying until today. I haven’t missed paying tithe”.

The footballer recounted the struggles with the devil when he took his first salary.

According to him, he heard voices that he shouldn’t pay his tithe from the N15,000 he received as salary.

He added: “If you can be faithful with little, you will be faithful with any amount that comes your way.”

